Thought Leaders Series: Max Spiegel of NGC
- Published: Jan 27, 2020, 9 AM
Max Spiegel, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, discusses the NGC Registry and its benefits for collectors.
With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency and integrity, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals. Since 1987, NGC has graded more than 45 million coins, each one backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee.
For more information on NGC, visit www.ngccoin.com/registry.
With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency and integrity, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals. Since 1987, NGC has graded more than 45 million coins, each one backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee.
For more information on NGC, visit www.ngccoin.com/registry.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
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