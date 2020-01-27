Thought Leaders Series: Max Spiegel of NGC

Max Spiegel, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, discusses the NGC Registry and its benefits for collectors.

With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency and integrity, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals. Since 1987, NGC has graded more than 45 million coins, each one backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee.

