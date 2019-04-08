Coin World Podcast: Episode 002 — The Great American Coin Hunt
- Published: Apr 8, 2019, 7 AM
Chris and Jeff talk with Rob Oberth and Aaron Berk of Roundtable Trading about their initiative, the Great American Coin Hunt (https://www.facebook.com/GreatAmericanCoinHunt/). During National Coin Week, hundreds of participating coin dealers around the country will be putting classic American circulating coinage back into American pockets and tills in the hope of generating public interest in coins and coin collecting. An occasional lucky spender will find a hologrammed coin in change, which can be turned in to participating dealers for a key-date coin worth up to $100!
