A Family Affair with David Heinrich
- Published: May 25, 2022, 2 PM
Jeff and Larry talk to Cincinnati Numismatic Association head David Heinrich about his service and getting the family involved plus a sneak peek at an upcoming special production set for later this year.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Related links:
http://CoinWorld.com/MostInfluential
Community Comments
