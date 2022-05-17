"A good story. Period." — An interview with John Kraljevich
- Published: May 17, 2022, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris catch up with John Kraljevich, asking him about the record-breaking sale of the Daniel Morgan at Cowpens medal and his forthcoming book. They review the May 16, 2016 edition of Coin World and discuss a piece of commemorative coin legislation introduced to Congress.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins May 16, 2022, 12 PM
Royal Mint plans new £1 coin design for 2023
-
US Coins May 16, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 16, 2022: Too much or just right?
-
World Coins May 15, 2022, 6 PM
Lithuania releases circulating commemorative Basketball coin
-
US Coins May 15, 2022, 1 PM
Dwight Manley donates Breen books to ANA