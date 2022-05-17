"A good story. Period." — An interview with John Kraljevich

Jeff and Chris catch up with John Kraljevich, asking him about the record-breaking sale of the Daniel Morgan at Cowpens medal and his forthcoming book. They review the May 16, 2016 edition of Coin World and discuss a piece of commemorative coin legislation introduced to Congress.



