Getting back to CSNS

Jeff and Larry discuss the return of the Central States Numismatic Society convention and the activity of the weekend.



Contact info:

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:

Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.



Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss