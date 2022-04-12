"A simple, straightforward process" — A conversation with Greg Cohen
- Published: Apr 12, 2022, 3 PM
Larry and Chris interview Greg Cohen of Legend Rare Coin Auctions about the firm's upcoming Regency 51 sale, in addition to reviewing a 2012 issue of Coin World and discussing a recent record-breaking medal sale.
Related links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/us-mint-drops-90-percent-silver-composition.html
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/battle-of-cowpens-replacement-gold-medal-found
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/daniel-morgan-at-cowpens-gold-medal-sets-a-record-at-960-000-dollars
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 11, 2022, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for April 11, 2022: Enroll often, early
-
Paper Money Apr 11, 2022, 12 PM
Bank of Mexico 50-peso note wins IBNS contest
-
US Coins Apr 10, 2022, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Strong market for vintage slabs
-
World Coins Apr 10, 2022, 2 PM
Jewish American Hall of Fame commissions Zelensky medal