"A simple, straightforward process" — A conversation with Greg Cohen

Larry and Chris interview Greg Cohen of Legend Rare Coin Auctions about the firm's upcoming Regency 51 sale, in addition to reviewing a 2012 issue of Coin World and discussing a recent record-breaking medal sale.



Related links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/us-mint-drops-90-percent-silver-composition.html

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/battle-of-cowpens-replacement-gold-medal-found

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/daniel-morgan-at-cowpens-gold-medal-sets-a-record-at-960-000-dollars



Contact info:

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com



To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:

Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com

or contact your Coin World sales representative.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:

Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.



Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss