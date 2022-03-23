Insider secrets revealed – an interview with Michael Garofalo
- Published: Mar 23, 2022, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Michael Garofalo, author of a recently-published guide to professional numismatics. They also review an issue of Coin World from 1979.
