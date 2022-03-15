Understanding the ancient economy with Lee Mordechai of the FLAME Project
- Published: Mar 15, 2022, 3 PM
Chris and Jeff learn about the FLAME Project, which seeks to understand the ancient economy through the study of coins. They also follow the big news from the U.S. Mint this week, while looking back at historical happenings.
Related links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/morgan-and-peace-dollars-will-be-back-in-2022
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/breaking-news-no-2022-morgan-or-peace-dollars
https://coinage.princeton.edu/
https://coinage.princeton.edu/flame-conference-march-2022/
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Mar 14, 2022, 1 PM
Pearl Black Finish offered for tribute coins
-
Paper Money Mar 14, 2022, 1 PM
Czech Republic releases 2022 commemorative bank note
-
US Coins Mar 14, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for March 14, 2022: Contacting us
-
US Coins Mar 13, 2022, 6 PM
Legislation seeks medals, Russian gold ban