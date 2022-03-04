Keys to Getting Involved — An Interview with Abby Zechman

The Coin World Podcast co-hosts interview Abigail Zechman, a hobo-nickel-carving Young Numismatist recently elected to the board of FUN and discuss, among other things, a 2018 issue of Coin World.

Related Links:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep086-fine-numismatic-legacy-dave-norris-legacy-knights/id1457838164?i=1000499248566

https://www.lakeandsumterstyle.com/person-of-interest-abigail-zechman/

Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

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This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
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