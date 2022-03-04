Keys to Getting Involved — An Interview with Abby Zechman
- Published: Mar 4, 2022, 3 PM
The Coin World Podcast co-hosts interview Abigail Zechman, a hobo-nickel-carving Young Numismatist recently elected to the board of FUN and discuss, among other things, a 2018 issue of Coin World.
Related Links:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep086-fine-numismatic-legacy-dave-norris-legacy-knights/id1457838164?i=1000499248566
https://www.lakeandsumterstyle.com/person-of-interest-abigail-zechman/
