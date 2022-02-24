That design looks familiar
- Published: Feb 24, 2022, 1 PM
Jeff and Larry discuss the recent story of a coin design contest winner who may have taken liberties and take a look back at 1999 and the state of the State Quarter program. Has it been 23 years?
