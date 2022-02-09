Ultra-modern numismatics — An interview with Chang Bullock of CIT
- Published: Feb 9, 2022, 5 PM
Larry and Jeff discuss the ultra-modern market of world coins with Chang Bullock, and dig into several numismatic time capsules, both literal and figurative, and explore a modern type of American paper money.
Related Links:
https://www.cit.li/
https://www.coinworld.com/voices/gerald-tebben/relic_medal_for_uss.html
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/webs-without-the-spiders-fun-to-collect.html
