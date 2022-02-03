Invitation Accepted: Jeff speaks to CONA
- Published: Feb 3, 2022, 4 PM
Jeff gets invited to speak at the Central Ohio Numismatic Association, Larry looks at what change like a Disney decision can do to the collectible industry and Chris takes us back to a 2013 Coin World cover story on Coca-Cola collectibles. It’s the real thing.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Feb 3, 2022, 3 PM
Market Analysis: 1876-CC 20-cent piece sells for $432,000
-
US Coins Feb 2, 2022, 8 PM
CCAC to review 2023 coin, medal designs
-
US Coins Feb 2, 2022, 8 PM
Two gold medal bills receive congressional approval
-
US Coins Feb 1, 2022, 3 PM
NCBA awards pair of dealers for tax exemption advocacy