The Return of the NYINC

Jeff returns from New York and recaps his visit to the Big Apple while Larry catches us up on what some of the past guests have been doing, including a playoff touchdown for our favorite football numismatist.



Contact info:

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com



To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:

Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com

or contact your Coin World sales representative.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Numismatic Auctions, LLC:

Numismatic Auctions is proud to announce Auction Sale #66, Featuring the Robert H. Colegrove and Grand Blanc Collections along with many other fine consignments! With Nearly 3300 lots total of Rare US, Canadian, Ancient and World Coins, Paper & Exonumia, this auction has something for everyone. Visit numismaticauctionsllc.com to view the auction lots and get more information.



Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss