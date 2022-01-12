Winning through accurate predicting

Jeff and Larry hear about the Garfield Heights (OH) Coin Club’s venture into the world of fantasy “sports” with a unique contest that allows “players” to anticipate the coins that will increase in value in the year ahead…sounds easy, but it’s not (or we’d all be milllionaires). We’ll let Lou Raffis give you the details.



