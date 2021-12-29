Understanding Siege Coins with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak
- Published: Dec 29, 2021, 11 AM
Jeff and Larry spend some time with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak, who has developed a comprehensive book and identification system for siege coins through history. Learn about the fascinating story behind their development and use and their collectability in the final episode of 2021.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Dec 28, 2021, 12 PM
Artists honored in Tokyo for thematic medals
-
Paper Money Dec 27, 2021, 2 PM
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issues polymer note
-
US Coins Dec 27, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 27, 2021: Color and privy marks
-
US Coins Dec 26, 2021, 4 PM
Gold medal bill for WWII unit passes after Senate vote