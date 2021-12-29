Understanding Siege Coins with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak

Jeff and Larry spend some time with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak, who has developed a comprehensive book and identification system for siege coins through history. Learn about the fascinating story behind their development and use and their collectability in the final episode of 2021.



