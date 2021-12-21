'Tis the Season — Only a few numismatic shopping days left
- Published: Dec 21, 2021, 4 PM
Jeff and Larry escape the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on numismatic news and catch up with what’s going on in preparation of the New Year while considering those last minute holiday gifts for nice numismatists.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Dec 20, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 20, 2021: A year of changes
-
World Coins Dec 19, 2021, 4 PM
Year of the Tiger Black Proof 2022 5-ounce silver coin continues series
-
Precious Metals Dec 19, 2021, 2 PM
No 5-ounce coins planned in American Women program for 2022
-
Paper Money Dec 19, 2021, 2 PM
Bank note holograms dominate awards for holography industry