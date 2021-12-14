The Kansas City Collector — Nick Allegretti of the Kansas City Chiefs
- Published: Dec 14, 2021, 4 PM
Jeff and Larry catch up with Nick Allegretti, a coin guy who has been to the Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs and trying to complete his Morgan dollar collection. Also on the show, medal sales, the end of an era for a much-respected Coin World contributor and trivia to make you think.
