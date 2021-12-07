Rob Oberth and the Season of Giving
- Published: Dec 7, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry speak with Roundtable Trading president Rob Oberth about the upcoming holiday initiatives designed to increase awareness of numismatics and bring a cheerful spirit around the hobby through dealers, collectors and all who find joy in the ways of making the season brighter.
