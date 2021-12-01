Steve Album and the World of Islamic Coins
- Published: Dec 1, 2021, 10 AM
Jeff and Larry talk to Islamic and Oriental coin authority Stephen Album about the vast history of Islamic coins. It’s a collectable field often misunderstood, but holding keys to world development and cultural evolution.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Nov 29, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: 1889-CC Morgan dollar sells for $30,000
-
World Coins Nov 29, 2021, 2 PM
Early experimental coin in Sincona sale
-
Paper Money Nov 29, 2021, 1 PM
Bank of Mexico introduces new 50-peso note
-
US Coins Nov 29, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 29, 2021: A clearer picture