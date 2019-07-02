US Coins
Chris and Jeff talk to Charles Morgan of CoinWeek about the numismatic publishing industry and how best to tell stories about coins. They also discuss large cents, trivia about cents, and what American coinage means to them.
Coin World Podcast: Episode 014 — Larger than life: Large cents, American coinage, and Charles Morgan
- Published: Jul 2, 2019, 5 PM
Chris and Jeff talk to Charles Morgan of CoinWeek about the numismatic publishing industry and how best to tell stories about coins. They also discuss large cents, trivia about cents, and what American coinage means to them.
Related links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLdaYtA51Y/?igshid=g71spzsd88ko
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by California Rare Coins and James Cottle:
https://californiararecoins.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform