Coin World Podcast: Episode 014 — Larger than life: Large cents, American coinage, and Charles Morgan
- Published: Jul 2, 2019, 5 PM
Chris and Jeff talk to Charles Morgan of CoinWeek about the numismatic publishing industry and how best to tell stories about coins. They also discuss large cents, trivia about cents, and what American coinage means to them.
Related links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLdaYtA51Y/?igshid=g71spzsd88ko
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by California Rare Coins and James Cottle:
https://californiararecoins.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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