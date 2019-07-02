Coin World Podcast: Episode 014 — Larger than life: Large cents, American coinage, and Charles Morgan

Chris and Jeff talk to Charles Morgan of CoinWeek about the numismatic publishing industry and how best to tell stories about coins. They also discuss large cents, trivia about cents, and what American coinage means to them.



