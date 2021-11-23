Counting our blessings
- Published: Nov 23, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry honor Thanksgiving with a look at the many blessings that can be found through active participation in numismatics and the joy that can be brought to the hobby when new discoveries ignite the purpose. It’s a big world to be explored, just as the pilgrims did over 400 years ago that led to the first Thanksgiving.
