Learning to Deal with Justin Irvine

Jeff and Larry talk to Justin Irvine, a military veteran suffering from PTSD who has become a coin dealer and helps others navigate the world of coin collecting and the benefits that can be found in the hobby.



Contact info:

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com



To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:

Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com

or contact your Coin World sales representative.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:

Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn



Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss