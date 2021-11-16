Learning to Deal with Justin Irvine
- Published: Nov 16, 2021, 5 PM
Jeff and Larry talk to Justin Irvine, a military veteran suffering from PTSD who has become a coin dealer and helps others navigate the world of coin collecting and the benefits that can be found in the hobby.
