Dr. Jesse Kraft of the ANS provides the update on the MACO archives
- Published: Nov 10, 2021, 12 PM
Jeff and Larry catch up with Dr. Jesse Kraft, who has been overseeing the transition of Medallic Art Company material to the American Numismatic Society.
