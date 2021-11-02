US Coins
EP136: Peter Tompa updates antiquities regulations and its effect on numismatists
- Published: Nov 2, 2021, 11 AM
Jeff and Larry speak with Peter Tompa about import guidelines and ancient coins as well as discuss the recently discovery bullion mule.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
