US Coins
Ellen Feingold, National Numismatic Collection
- Published: Oct 27, 2021, 1 PM
Jeff and Larry get the latest on the big news on what’s happening at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection from curator Ellen Feingold.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
