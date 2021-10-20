US Coins
Making a connection in US-Mexican Numismatics
- Published: Oct 20, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry branch out to world topics, including the upcoming US-Mexican Numismatics convention with World Numismatics’ Cory Frampton.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Oct 19, 2021, 12 PM
Market Analysis: Rare 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollar
-
Paper Money Oct 18, 2021, 1 PM
Costa Rica finishes note conversion to new polymer series
-
US Coins Oct 18, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 18, 2021: What about 2022?
-
Paper Money Oct 17, 2021, 1 PM
Zimbabwean artist uses nation’s old notes in visual art