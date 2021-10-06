US Coins
Will they ever change the face on the $20?
- Published: Oct 6, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry speak to Barbara Ortiz Howard, the founder of Womenon20s.org and the ongoing effort to get Harriet Tubman’s portrait on the 20 and where the campaign stands today.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Coin World+:
Manage your inventory, digitally authenticate coins, create your Wantlist, buy & sell coins and much more. Learn more at CoinWorldPlus.com, or download the app now at Google Play or the App Store.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Oct 6, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Unique 1796 silver half dollar
-
Paper Money Oct 5, 2021, 12 PM
‘Paper Money of the United States’ now in its 22nd edition
-
US Coins Oct 4, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: An always-popular one-year type
-
World Coins Oct 4, 2021, 12 PM
Iron Age gold stash found by detectorist in Denmark