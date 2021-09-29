News Update starts at the Mint
- Published: Sep 29, 2021, 12 PM
Jeff and Larry discuss the announcement of David J. Ryder’s resignation and talk about the importance of design, catching up with a variety of numismatic topics along the way.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Sep 27, 2021, 1 PM
Canada issues dollar for Klondike Gold Rush anniversary
-
Paper Money Sep 27, 2021, 12 PM
Report finds cash usage declines as hoarding grows
-
US Coins Sep 27, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 27, 2021: Suggestions, anyone?
-
World Coins Sep 26, 2021, 1 PM
Album auction offers Tibet prayer rosary with human bones