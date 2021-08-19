US Coins
Looking Back on the Big Show
- Published: Aug 19, 2021, 11 AM
Jeff and Larry talk about the recent and past ANA shows and dig into a few past headlines that include some iconic coins.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
