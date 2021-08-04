US Coins
Messages through Money: Learning History with Numismatics
- Published: Aug 4, 2021, 1 PM
Jeff and Larry talk to author Frank L. Holt about his new book “When Money Talks” and catch up on the latest news in anticipation of the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 3, 2021, 4 PM
American Eagle 10th-ounce set features both designs
-
US Coins Aug 3, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Problems on popular gold
-
US Coins Aug 2, 2021, 3 PM
New look American Liberty coin on sale Aug. 19
-
US Coins Aug 2, 2021, 2 PM
1933 double eagle on display at ANA show