Space: The Numismatic Frontier
- Published: Jul 20, 2021, 11 AM
The Coin World Podcast goes out of this world with our interview subject, Richard Jurek. On the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, Richard discusses space-flown currency and numismatic items, as well as the effects of modern space exploration by Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic, and Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin. Larry and Jeff also answer reader emails and dive into numismatic history.
