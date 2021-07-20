Space: The Numismatic Frontier

The Coin World Podcast goes out of this world with our interview subject, Richard Jurek. On the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, Richard discusses space-flown currency and numismatic items, as well as the effects of modern space exploration by Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic, and Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin. Larry and Jeff also answer reader emails and dive into numismatic history.Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com or contact your Coin World sales representative.Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn