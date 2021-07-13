US Coins
Engaged with a Coin
- Published: Jul 13, 2021, 5 PM
Jeff and Larry recap the visit to Summer FUN and talk to the parties involved as a young man proposes with a meaningful Russian coin with the help on an online coin dealer.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 12, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent realizes $56,400
-
Paper Money Jul 12, 2021, 12 PM
Scotland note celebrates women’s advocate Stevenson
-
US Coins Jul 12, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 12, 2021: Half dollars in circulation
-
World Coins Jul 11, 2021, 1 PM
Royal Mint visits Alice’s Wonderland with multiple coins