US Coins
How “Low” can you go?
- Published: Jul 7, 2021, 1 PM
Jeff and Larry talked to Andrew Edelman, a fourth-generation Pennsylvania coin dealer who is also a low-ball collector with high ranked registry sets.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
