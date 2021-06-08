US Coins
Getting Ready for the Big Day
- Published: Jun 8, 2021, 8 AM
Jeff and Larry discuss the impending sale of the legal-to-own 1933 Saint Gaudens double eagle and find more shipwreck related items in the news of numismatic events.
