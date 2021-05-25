US Coins
Mistakes Happen and We Have Proof
- Published: May 25, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry talk to Joe Cronin about his fantastic new book on Mint Errors and try to keep their own mistakes to a minimum. (Remember, you learn from your mistakes.)
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
