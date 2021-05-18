US Coins
Returning like a boomerang
- Published: May 18, 2021, 2 PM
Jeff and Larry discuss shows returning, the potential of a new coin shortage, and the program being offered in Australia that’s as easy as A to Z.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 18, 2021, 1 PM
ANA transfers Money Talks programs to eLearning Academy webinars
-
US Coins May 18, 2021, 1 PM
2020-W palladium coins back on sale
-
US Coins May 17, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: MS-70 1999 silver bullion coin brings $14,400
-
Paper Money May 17, 2021, 12 PM
New polymer note design revealed by Bank of Scotland