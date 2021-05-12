US Coins

The Voice of Experience: Harlan Berk

Jeff and Larry welcome Coin World Top Influencer Harlan Berk, who shares his experience in the hobby, oops, I mean activity. You’ll hear what we mean.

Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com

To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines