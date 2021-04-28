US Coins
The Red Book Turns 75
- Published: Apr 28, 2021, 9 AM
Jeff and Larry talk to Jeff Garrett, the editor of the iconic “Red Book” (and a Coin World Most Influential honoree), about the upcoming 75th anniversary edition, the state of coin collecting and much more.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
