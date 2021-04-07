Precious Metals
Know When to Hold ‘em – APMEX CEO Ken Lewis
- Published: Apr 7, 2021, 11 AM
Jeff and Larry get spring fever and talk baseball coins, a look at Civil War era history and a candid conversation with APMEX’s Ken Lewis, where we ask “How’s business?”
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
