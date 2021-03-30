US Coins
It’s a Fake…slab: Interview with Isaiah Hageman
- Published: Mar 30, 2021, 12 PM
Jeff and Larry marvel at a world record gold coins and learn the nuances of detecting a fake coin slab (Beware - they’re out there).
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
