US Coins
It’s the Chance of a Lifetime
- Published: Mar 22, 2021, 4 PM
Jeff and Larry discuss the recent news about the upcoming sale of the legal 1933 double eagle, guess the projected price and look back at 1996 when the coin made some big news.
