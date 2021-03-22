It’s the Chance of a Lifetime

Jeff and Larry discuss the recent news about the upcoming sale of the legal 1933 double eagle, guess the projected price and look back at 1996 when the coin made some big news.Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com or contact your Coin World sales representative.Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.

