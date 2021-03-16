Fun with Learning – an interview with Past Tense author Rod Gillis

Jeff and Larry discuss Authorized Buyers, the coins of the Irish and get schooled by ANA Education Director Rod Gillis.Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com or contact your Coin World sales representative.Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.

