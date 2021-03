Carson City Confidential

Jeff and Larry welcome author Rusty Goe, an authority on Carson City coinage and commemorate the day that started it all for U.S. coins.Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com or contact your Coin World sales representative.Visit AmosAdvantage.com to pick up your copy of The Confident Carson City Coin Collector, by this week's guest, Rust Goe. The three-volume set provides a time-capsule glimpse of the Carson City Mint’s history and coins leading up to the 150th anniversary of the mint’s opening in January 1870. Just about anything anyone would want to know about the mint and its coins can be found in these three volumes. Get your copy of The Confident Carson City Coin Collector here!

