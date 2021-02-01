Watching the markets and wondering what’s next
- Published: Feb 1, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry lament not owning GameStop stock and look at potential pitfalls that could affect the world of numismatics in days ahead. Speaking of world, this week’s guest is Don Norris of worldcoingallery.com.
