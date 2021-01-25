Taking Steps in the Numismatic Journey
- Published: Jan 25, 2021, 6 PM
Jeff and Larry spend some time with Joe Conte “dealer in training” while attempting to right some wrongs, conceding that errors happen and some have made that a big part of their hobby.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jan 25, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 25, 2021: Sticker shock for some
-
US Coins Jan 24, 2021, 3 PM
NGC certifies fourth known example of early silver dollar variety
-
Paper Money Jan 24, 2021, 1 PM
The 2021 ‘NYINC’ paper money auctions were truly international
-
US Coins Jan 23, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Coronet gold can be challenging