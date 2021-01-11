By George, there’s a new reverse for the quarter
- Published: Jan 11, 2021, 5 PM
Jeff and Larry take a look at the new reverse design of the quarter that will be coming later in the year. Keeping the colonial theme, the discussion moves to commemoratives and the world as we knew it in 2007 with news and interesting topics of the day.
