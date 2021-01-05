US Coins

From Idea to Reality: The Poor Man’s V75

Jeff and Larry discuss the recent replica coin from an Ohio artist that draw massive social media attention. With the dawning of the new year, it became a good opportunity to look back at the way things have changed (or not) in the last 20 years.

Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/ohio-artist-makes-poor-man-s-v75-american-eagle-replica

Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines