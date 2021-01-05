From Idea to Reality: The Poor Man’s V75

Jeff and Larry discuss the recent replica coin from an Ohio artist that draw massive social media attention. With the dawning of the new year, it became a good opportunity to look back at the way things have changed (or not) in the last 20 years.



Related Links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/ohio-artist-makes-poor-man-s-v75-american-eagle-replica



Contact info:

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss