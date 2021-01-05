US Coins
Jeff and Larry discuss the recent replica coin from an Ohio artist that draw massive social media attention. With the dawning of the new year, it became a good opportunity to look back at the way things have changed (or not) in the last 20 years.
From Idea to Reality: The Poor Man’s V75
- Published: Jan 5, 2021, 5 PM
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/ohio-artist-makes-poor-man-s-v75-american-eagle-replica
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
