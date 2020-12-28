"The Times They Are a-Changin'": Chris's last episode
- Published: Dec 28, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff bids Chris adieu in the latter's final episode on the Coin World Podcast. In their last show together, the two discuss Kennedy half dollars, inauguration medals, and a 1996 edition of Coin World. They also talk to Larry, who will be co-hosting the show with Jeff in 2021.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
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