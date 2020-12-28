US Coins

"The Times They Are a-Changin'": Chris's last episode

Jeff bids Chris adieu in the latter's final episode on the Coin World Podcast. In their last show together, the two discuss Kennedy half dollars, inauguration medals, and a 1996 edition of Coin World. They also talk to Larry, who will be co-hosting the show with Jeff in 2021.

