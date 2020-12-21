US Coins
Secret History: 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars and Joel Orosz
- Published: Dec 21, 2020, 4 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Joel Orosz, coauthor of The Secret History of the First U.S. Mint, discuss legislation creating 2021 dollar coins, and review an issue of Coin World from 2011, the year Orosz's and Leonard Augsburger's book was published. Jeff shares what he's reading, and Chris whiffs a trivia question.
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/congress-approves-design-centennial-2021-silver-dollars
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
