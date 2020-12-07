Symes of the times: talking about world paper money with Peter Symes
- Published: Dec 7, 2020, 5 PM
Jeff and Chris interview Peter J. Symes, a world paper money researcher and author. They also discuss the release of commemorative coins marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing and Jeff talks about the provenance of two books in his library.
