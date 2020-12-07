US Coins

Symes of the times: talking about world paper money with Peter Symes

Jeff and Chris interview Peter J. Symes, a world paper money researcher and author. They also discuss the release of commemorative coins marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing and Jeff talks about the provenance of two books in his library. 

Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/u-s-mint-reveals-prices-for-mayflower-coins-in-joint-program

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

 

Community Comments

Headlines